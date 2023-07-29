The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

James Paxton TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.430) and total hits (83) this season.

In 58.9% of his games this season (56 of 95), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 29 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 35 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .248 AVG .268 .337 OBP .342 .389 SLG .470 12 XBH 16 5 HR 8 19 RBI 32 47/20 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings