J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.430) and total hits (83) this season.
- In 58.9% of his games this season (56 of 95), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 29 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 35 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.268
|.337
|OBP
|.342
|.389
|SLG
|.470
|12
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|32
|47/20
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
