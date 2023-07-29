The Boston Red Sox (56-47) bring a five-game winning streak into a road contest versus the San Francisco Giants (56-48) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (3-0) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Walker - SF (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.

Walker has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Walker has yet to go five or more innings in any of his six starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

In 17 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Paxton (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.46 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 12 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Paxton has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

