Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Red Sox on July 29, 2023
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Justin Turner and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Turner Stats
- Turner has put up 108 hits with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .286/.356/.476 so far this season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 98 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .261/.329/.520 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
