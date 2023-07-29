When the Boston Red Sox (56-47) and San Francisco Giants (56-48) square of at Oracle Park on Saturday, July 29, James Paxton will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Giants will send Ryan Walker to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+110). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Giants vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Walker - SF (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have won in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Austin Slater 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 2nd Win NL West +800 - 2nd

