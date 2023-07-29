Justin Turner and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

San Francisco is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 469 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Giants pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (3-0) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In six starts this season, Walker has not yet earned a quality start.

Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his six starts this season. He averages 1.4 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished 17 without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt

