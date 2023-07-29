The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Giants are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+120). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 28-26 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 51.9% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 17-15 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (53.1% winning percentage).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-53-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 28-25 21-26 35-22 40-36 16-12

