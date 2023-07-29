Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (56-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-47) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (3-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Giants vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have won in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, San Francisco has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (469 total runs).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

