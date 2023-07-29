Giants vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (56-48) and the Boston Red Sox (56-47) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (6-2) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (3-0) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Giants have won in 23, or 54.8%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, San Francisco has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (469 total runs).
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|L 6-1
|Scott Alexander vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|L 5-1
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Alex Cobb vs Tayler Scott
|July 26
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Ryan Walker vs Freddy Tarnok
|July 28
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|-
|Ryan Walker vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brayan Bello
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Wood vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Tommy Henry
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Brandon Pfaadt
