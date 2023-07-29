Austin Slater, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .292 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Slater has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Slater has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 14 of 42 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .294 AVG .291 .400 OBP .316 .510 SLG .418 5 XBH 3 3 HR 2 10 RBI 6 11/8 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings