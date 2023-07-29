Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Austin Slater, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .292 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Slater has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Slater has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 14 of 42 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.294
|AVG
|.291
|.400
|OBP
|.316
|.510
|SLG
|.418
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|11/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to his opponents.
