Sweden will face Italy, in the middle round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 29 at 3:30 AM ET in Wellington, New Zealand.

This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Sweden vs. Italy

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Wellington, New Zealand
  • Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
South Africa July 23 W 2-1 Home
Italy July 29 - Home
Argentina August 2 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

  • Sweden won on July 23 over South Africa by a final score of 2-1. The victorious Sweden side took six more shots in the contest, 16 to 10.
  • Sweden was led by Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfo, who scored their team's two goals versus .
  • In one Women's World Cup appearance for Sweden, Johanna Kaneryd has not score a goal but has one assist (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
  • So far in one Women's World Cup game, Rolfo has tallied one goal.
  • Kosovare Asllani has not scored but has one assist during Women's World Cup matches.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Zecira Musovic #1
  • Jonna Andersson #2
  • Linda Sembrant #3
  • Hanna Lundkvist #4
  • Stina Lennartsson #4
  • Anna Sandberg #5
  • Magdalena Eriksson #6
  • Madelen Janogy #7
  • Lina Hurtig #8
  • Kosovare Asllani #9
  • Sofia Jakobsson #10
  • Stina Blackstenius #11
  • Jennifer Falk #12
  • Amanda Ilestedt #13
  • Nathalie Bjorn #14
  • Rebecka Blomqvist #15
  • Filippa Angeldal #16
  • Caroline Seger #17
  • Fridolina Rolfo #18
  • Johanna Kaneryd #19
  • Hanna Bennison #20
  • Tove Enblom #21
  • Olivia Schough #22
  • Elin Rubensson #23

Italy Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Argentina July 24 W 1-0 Home
Sweden July 29 - Away
South Africa August 2 - Away

Italy's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent match on July 24, Italy defeated Argentina 1-0. Italy outshot Argentina 12 to six.
  • Cristiana Girelli recorded her team's only goal in the game.
  • In one Women's World Cup match for Italy, Girelli has one goal (fifth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
  • Lisa Boattin has not scored, but does have one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup.

Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Laura Giuliani #1
  • Emma Severini #2
  • Benedetta Orsi #3
  • Lucia Di Guglielmo #4
  • Elena Linari #5
  • Manuela Giugliano #6
  • Sofia Cantore #7
  • Barbara Bonansea #8
  • Valentina Giacinti #9
  • Cristiana Girelli #10
  • Benedetta Glionna #11
  • Rachele Baldi #12
  • Elisa Bartoli #13
  • Chiara Beccari #14
  • Annamaria Serturini #15
  • Giulia Dragoni #16
  • Lisa Boattin #17
  • Arianna Caruso #18
  • Martina Lenzini #19
  • Giada Greggi #20
  • Valentina Cernoia #21
  • Francesca Durante #22
  • Cecilia Salvai #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.