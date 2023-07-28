Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .291.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 45 of 74 games this season (60.8%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 74), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has an RBI in 22 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (37.8%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.283
|AVG
|.299
|.328
|OBP
|.376
|.453
|SLG
|.607
|10
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|16
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
