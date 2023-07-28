On Friday, Wilmer Flores (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .291.

Flores has gotten a hit in 45 of 74 games this season (60.8%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 74), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has an RBI in 22 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season (37.8%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .283 AVG .299 .328 OBP .376 .453 SLG .607 10 XBH 18 4 HR 9 16 RBI 16 19/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings