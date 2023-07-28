Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Mike Yastrzemski (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .233 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this season (56.9%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (13.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.278
|AVG
|.199
|.345
|OBP
|.285
|.463
|SLG
|.418
|13
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|27/11
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.