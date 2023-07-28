On Friday, Mike Yastrzemski (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .233 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this season (56.9%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (13.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .278 AVG .199 .345 OBP .285 .463 SLG .418 13 XBH 15 3 HR 8 12 RBI 20 27/11 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings