LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 76 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Wade has recorded a hit in 51 of 87 games this season (58.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.0%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 20 games this season (23.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (41.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .258 AVG .277 .373 OBP .421 .453 SLG .387 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 27/23 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings