LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 76 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- Wade has recorded a hit in 51 of 87 games this season (58.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20 games this season (23.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (41.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.258
|AVG
|.277
|.373
|OBP
|.421
|.453
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|27/23
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
