Joc Pederson and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (39 of 67), with more than one hit five times (7.5%).

He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 67), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (34.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (44.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .253 AVG .227 .337 OBP .386 .462 SLG .436 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 17 RBI 18 17/12 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings