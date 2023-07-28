Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Joc Pederson and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (39 of 67), with more than one hit five times (7.5%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 67), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (34.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (44.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.253
|AVG
|.227
|.337
|OBP
|.386
|.462
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|17/12
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
