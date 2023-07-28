J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 82 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .432.

In 55 of 94 games this year (58.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 35 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .248 AVG .268 .339 OBP .342 .392 SLG .470 12 XBH 16 5 HR 8 19 RBI 32 45/20 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings