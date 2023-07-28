J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Red Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, July 28 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 82 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .432.
- In 55 of 94 games this year (58.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 35 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.268
|.339
|OBP
|.342
|.392
|SLG
|.470
|12
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|32
|45/20
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.28).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Crawford (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.91, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.