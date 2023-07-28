The San Francisco Giants (56-47) and Boston Red Sox (55-47) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Athletics, and the Red Sox a series win over the Braves.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-8, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (4-5, 3.91 ERA).

Giants vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-8, 3.68 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (4-5, 3.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (8-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

In 21 starts, Webb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox are sending Crawford (4-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Crawford is trying to collect his second quality start of the year.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 19 outings this season.

