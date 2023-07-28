Player props can be found for LaMonte Wade Jr and Justin Turner, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (8-8) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Webb has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.68), 19th in WHIP (1.124), and 24th in K/9 (9.1).

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has 76 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.399/.417 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Turner has 108 hits with 24 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .289/.359/.481 so far this year.

Turner will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 98 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.332/.526 so far this season.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

