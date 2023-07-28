The San Francisco Giants (56-47) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (55-47) at Oracle Park on Friday, July 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Giants (-145). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-8, 3.68 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (4-5, 3.91 ERA)

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 28, or 52.8%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 17-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (54.8% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a mark of 15-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Logan Webb - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 2nd Win NL West +800 - 2nd

