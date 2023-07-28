The San Francisco Giants versus Boston Red Sox game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Triston Casas.

Giants vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 15th in baseball with 119 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .399.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (467 total).

The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.

Webb has recorded 14 quality starts this season.

Webb enters the matchup with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Nationals L 10-1 Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Anthony DeSclafani James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry

