How to Watch the Giants vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
The San Francisco Giants versus Boston Red Sox game on Friday at 10:15 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Triston Casas.
Giants vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 15th in baseball with 119 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .399.
- The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- San Francisco is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (467 total).
- The Giants' .318 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.257).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Webb has recorded 14 quality starts this season.
- Webb enters the matchup with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Josiah Gray
|7/23/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-1
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Tarik Skubal
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tayler Scott
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 8-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Freddy Tarnok
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kutter Crawford
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brayan Bello
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Merrill Kelly
|8/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Zac Gallen
|8/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Tommy Henry
