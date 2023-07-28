The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers at Oracle Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET
TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California
Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 28-25 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 17-14 (54.8%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 59.2% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 102 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-52-5).

The Giants are 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-22 28-25 21-26 35-21 40-35 16-12

