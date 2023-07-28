Friday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (56-47) versus the Boston Red Sox (55-47) at Oracle Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on July 28.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-8, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (4-5, 3.91 ERA).

Giants vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 28 (52.8%) of those contests.

This season San Francisco has won 17 of its 31 games, or 54.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

San Francisco has scored 467 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule