In the second round of Group E games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Portugal (coming off a 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands) meets Vietnam (off a 3-0 loss to the United States) at 3:30 AM ET on Thursday, July 27.

The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Portugal (-1008), draw (+842), Vietnam (+2517). This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Portugal vs. Vietnam Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Hamilton, New Zealand

Hamilton, New Zealand Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

FMG Stadium Waikato TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Portugal Moneyline: -1008

-1008 Vietnam Moneyline: +2517

Portugal vs. Vietnam World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average zero goals per match combined, 2.5 less than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined four goals per game, 1.5 more than this game's over/under.

Portugal has not been a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.

Portugal has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -1008 or shorter.

Vietnam lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Vietnam has played as an underdog of +2517 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Portugal vs. Vietnam Recent Performance

Portugal is 1-1-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 3-2-4 in such matches (-4 goal differential).

Portugal was defeated in its last match 1-0 against the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.

Fatima Pinto took one shot for the goalless Portugal side in its match against .

Vietnam was 1-0-5 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring three goals and giving up 20. This year, its record is 0-0-5 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, 18 conceded).

Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0 on July 21 in its most recent game. The United States outshot Vietnam 27 to zero.

Vietnam did not manage a shot in the match.

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club Ines Pereira 24 1 - Catarina Amado 24 2 - Lucia Alves 25 3 - Silvia Rebelo 34 4 - Joana Marchao 26 5 - Andreia Jacinto 21 6 - Ana Rute 25 7 - Andreia Norton 26 8 - Ana Borges 33 9 - Jessica Silva 28 10 - Tatiana Pinto 29 11 - Patricia Morais 31 12 - Fatima Pinto 27 13 - Dolores Silva 31 14 - Carole Costa 33 15 - Diana Silva 28 16 - Ana Seica 22 17 - Carolina Mendes 35 18 - Diana Gomes 25 19 - Francisca Nazareth 20 20 - Ana Capeta 25 21 - Rute Costa 29 22 - Telma Encarnacao 21 23 -

Vietnam Roster

Name Age Number Club Dao Thị Kieu Oanh 20 1 - Luong Thi Thu Thuong 23 2 - Thi Kieu Chuong 27 3 - Tran Thị Thu 32 4 - Thi Loan Hoang 28 5 - Tran Thi Thuy Nga 28 6 - Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen 29 7 - Tran Thi Thuy Trang 34 8 - Huynh Nhu 31 9 - Tran Thi Hai Linh 22 10 - Thi Thao Thai 28 11 - Pham Hai Yen 28 12 - Le Thị Diem My 29 13 - Thi Kim Thanh Tran 29 14 - Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen 23 15 - Duong Thi Van 28 16 - Thi Thu Thao Tran 30 17 - Thi Hoa Vu 19 18 - Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi 21 19 - Thi Hang Khong 29 20 - Van Su Ngan Thi 22 21 - Thi My Anh Nguyen 28 22 - Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen 29 23 -

