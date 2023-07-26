Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of 1.000 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .292 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 44 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .284 AVG .299 .330 OBP .376 .451 SLG .607 9 XBH 18 4 HR 9 16 RBI 16 18/8 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

