Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of 1.000 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the mound, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .292 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 44 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (27 of 73), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.299
|.330
|OBP
|.376
|.451
|SLG
|.607
|9
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|16
|18/8
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
