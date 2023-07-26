Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Tarnok. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Freddy Tarnok
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this year (56.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (45.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.269
|AVG
|.199
|.339
|OBP
|.285
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|11
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|45/16
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- Tarnok will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen two times this season.
