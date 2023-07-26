On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Tarnok. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Athletics Starter: Freddy Tarnok
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this year (56.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.3%).
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.8% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (45.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.269 AVG .199
.339 OBP .285
.452 SLG .418
12 XBH 15
3 HR 8
11 RBI 20
26/11 K/BB 45/16
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
  • The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Tarnok will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen two times this season.
