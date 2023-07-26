On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Tarnok. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this year (56.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.3%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (45.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .269 AVG .199 .339 OBP .285 .452 SLG .418 12 XBH 15 3 HR 8 11 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 45/16 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings