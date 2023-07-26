LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Freddy Tarnok on the mound, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Freddy Tarnok

Freddy Tarnok TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .401.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

In 59.3% of his 86 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .264 AVG .277 .376 OBP .421 .464 SLG .387 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 24/22 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings