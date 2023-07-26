LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Freddy Tarnok on the mound, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Freddy Tarnok
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .401.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- In 59.3% of his 86 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has an RBI in 20 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.264
|AVG
|.277
|.376
|OBP
|.421
|.464
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/22
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- Tarnok starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has two appearances in relief this season.
