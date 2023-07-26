J.D. Davis -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (54 of 93), with more than one hit 23 times (24.7%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34 of 93 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .248 AVG .268 .341 OBP .342 .376 SLG .470 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 32 44/20 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings