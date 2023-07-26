J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (54 of 93), with more than one hit 23 times (24.7%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 93 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.268
|.341
|OBP
|.342
|.376
|SLG
|.470
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|32
|44/20
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
