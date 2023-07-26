The San Francisco Giants (55-47) hope to sweep the Oakland Athletics (28-75) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, starting at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants will call on Ryan Walker (3-0) versus the Athletics and Hogan Harris (2-4).

Giants vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - SF (3-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-4, 6.11 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants will hand the ball to Walker (3-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Monday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 2.93 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .258.

In five starts this season, Walker has not yet earned a quality start.

Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts this season. He averages 1.3 frames per outing.

He has 16 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.11, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Harris has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Harris heads into the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

