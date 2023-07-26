Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Athletics on July 26, 2023
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Brent Rooker and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .239/.332/.467 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .204/.294/.294 so far this season.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
