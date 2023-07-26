Sportsbooks have set player props for Brent Rooker and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .239/.332/.467 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .204/.294/.294 so far this season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

