As they try to secure the series sweep, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (55-47) will take on the Oakland Athletics (28-75) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Walker - SF (3-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Hogan Harris - OAK (2-4, 6.11 ERA)

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 27 out of the 52 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (27.7%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 2-18 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Austin Slater 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) David Villar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 2nd Win NL West +800 - 2nd

