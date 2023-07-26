Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 15th in MLB action with 117 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .396.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 459 (4.5 per game).

The Giants' .317 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.

Giants batters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

The Giants have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.258).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

So far this season, Walker has not registered a quality start.

Walker, who averages 1.3 per appearance, has not lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 16 of his 23 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals L 10-1 Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Walker Hogan Harris 7/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Anthony DeSclafani James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen

