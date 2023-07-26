Hogan Harris will look to control LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants when they take on his Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In three games in a row, San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 27 of the 52 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (51.9%).

San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-52-5).

The Giants have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-22 28-25 21-26 34-21 39-35 16-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.