Wednesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (55-47) and the Oakland Athletics (28-75) clashing at Oracle Park (on July 26) at 9:45 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Giants.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants and Hogan Harris (2-4) for the Athletics.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 27, or 51.9%, of those games.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 71.4% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 459 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).

