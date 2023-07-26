Giants vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (55-47) and the Oakland Athletics (28-75) clashing at Oracle Park (on July 26) at 9:45 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Giants.
The probable pitchers are Ryan Walker (3-0) for the Giants and Hogan Harris (2-4) for the Athletics.
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Athletics Player Props
|Giants vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 27, or 51.9%, of those games.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 71.4% chance to win.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 459 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|L 10-1
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|L 6-1
|Scott Alexander vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|L 5-1
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Alex Cobb vs Tayler Scott
|July 26
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Hogan Harris
|July 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brayan Bello
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Wood vs Zac Gallen
