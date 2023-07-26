David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, David Villar (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .145.
- In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (9.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar has had at least one RBI in 14.0% of his games this year (six of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.127
|AVG
|.159
|.234
|OBP
|.237
|.255
|SLG
|.362
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
