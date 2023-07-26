On Wednesday, David Villar (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .145.

In 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in four games this season (9.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Villar has had at least one RBI in 14.0% of his games this year (six of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .127 AVG .159 .234 OBP .237 .255 SLG .362 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings