The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .294 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Slater has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 13 of 40 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .298 AVG .291 .411 OBP .316 .468 SLG .418 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 8/8 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings