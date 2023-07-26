Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .294 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Slater has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 40 games so far this year.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.298
|AVG
|.291
|.411
|OBP
|.316
|.468
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|8/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.11, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
