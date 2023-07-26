On Wednesday, July 26 at 3:30 AM ET, Spain and Zambia square off in Group C at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after defeating Costa Rica and losing to Japan, respectively, in their tournament openers.

The three-way moneyline odds for this game are: Spain (-9231), draw (+2850), Zambia (+7217). An over/under of 5 goals (with the over at -115 and the under at -115) has been set for this match.

Bet on the result of Spain vs. Zambia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Zambia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 5

5 Spain Moneyline: -9231

-9231 Zambia Moneyline: +7217

Spain vs. Zambia World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams combine to score three goals per game, two fewer than this match's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score a combined five goals per game, the same as this match's over/under.

Spain has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Spain has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -9231 or shorter.

Zambia lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Zambia has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +7217 odds on them winning this game.

Spain World Cup Stats

In one match for Spain in Women's World Cup, Ona Batlle has tallied one assist without scoring a goal.

Esther Gonzalez has netted one goal with no assists in one match for Spain in Women's World Cup.

Aitana Bonmati has accumulated one goal for Spain in Women's World Cup, in one game.

Take your pick for Spain vs. Zambia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Zambia Recent Performance

Spain is 7-0-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +28. In 2022, it went 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).

Spain picked up the victory in its last game 3-0 over Costa Rica on July 21. was outshot in the matchup, one to 35.

Spain were led by Bonmati and Gonzalez, who scored one goal each, in that game against .

Zambia is 1-1-4 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -13. In 2022, it went 1-0-3 in such matches (-2 goal differential).

Last time out on July 22 against Japan, Zambia suffered a 5-0 loss, and was outshot 24 to zero.

Zambia did not have a single shot in the match.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Zambia Roster

Name Age Number Club Catherine Musonda 25 1 - Judith Soko 19 2 YASA (Zambia) Lushomo Mweemba 22 3 Green Buffaloes (Zambia) Susan Banda 33 4 Red Arrows (Zambia) Mary Mulenga 25 5 Red Arrows (Zambia) Mary Wilombe 25 6 Red Arrows (Zambia) Ochumba Lubandji 22 7 Red Arrows (Zambia) Margaret Belemu 26 8 Shanghai Shengli (China) Hellen Mubanga 28 9 Zaragoza CFF (Spain) Comfort Selemani 18 10 - Barbra Banda 23 11 Shanghai Shengli (China) Evarine Katongo 20 12 ZISD (Zambia) Martha Tembo 25 13 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Ireen Lungu 25 14 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Agness Musesa - 15 - Letisha Lungu - 16 - Racheal Kundananji 23 17 Madrid CCF (Spain) Eunice Sakala 21 18 Nkwazi (Zambia) Xiomara Mapepa 21 19 - Hellen Chanda 25 20 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Avell Chitundu 25 21 ZESCO (Zambia) Esther Banda 18 22 - Vast Phiri 27 23 ZESCO (Zambia)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.