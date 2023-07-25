Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295.
- In 44 of 72 games this year (61.1%) Flores has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven home a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.290
|AVG
|.299
|.324
|OBP
|.376
|.460
|SLG
|.607
|9
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|16
|18/6
|K/BB
|20/14
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (2-6) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing hitters.
