Wilmer Flores and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .295.

In 44 of 72 games this year (61.1%) Flores has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven home a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .290 AVG .299 .324 OBP .376 .460 SLG .607 9 XBH 18 4 HR 9 16 RBI 16 18/6 K/BB 20/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings