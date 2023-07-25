Tuesday's WNBA schedule includes the Chicago Sky (9-13) hosting Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (21-2) at Wintrust Arena. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this game following a 98-81 win against Minnesota. The Aces' leading scorer was A'ja Wilson, who finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Led by Kahleah Copper with 29 points last time out, Chicago won 90-75 versus Seattle.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1100 to win)

Aces (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+700 to win)

Sky (+700 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.5 per game) and best in points allowed (78 per contest).

Las Vegas is pulling down 35 boards per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded only 33.5 rebounds per game (third-best).

With 22.3 dimes per game, the Aces are second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing only 11.7 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks eighth in the league (13.1 per contest).

The Aces are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in threes (9.1 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.9%).

Las Vegas has been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.8) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (32.6%).

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 95 points per game, compared to road games, where they record 92.2 per game. Defensively, they have been better at home, where they surrender 75.5 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to score 80.3 per game.

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 1.9 more rebounds per game than on the road (36 at home, 34.1 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.6 more boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 33.2 on the road).

The Aces average 1.5 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (23.1 at home, 21.6 on the road). In 2023, Las Vegas has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (10.1 per game at home versus 13.3 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (12.5 per game at home versus 13.8 on the road).

The Aces hit 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.8). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (36.9% in home games compared to 38.8% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.3 away, while conceding 29.7% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.2% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces are 20-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 90.9% of those games).

The Aces have won all 13 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1100 or shorter.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 12-10-0 this year.

As 14.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 7-5 against the spread.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 91.7% in this game.

