LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (50 of 85), with more than one hit 20 times (23.5%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|46
|.264
|AVG
|.277
|.379
|OBP
|.421
|.471
|SLG
|.387
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|43/36
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.88 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .305 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.