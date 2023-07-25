LaMonte Wade Jr -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (50 of 85), with more than one hit 20 times (23.5%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 46 .264 AVG .277 .379 OBP .421 .471 SLG .387 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 43/36 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings