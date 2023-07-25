Joc Pederson -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Tayler Scott on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Tayler Scott

Tayler Scott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .242.

Pederson is batting .455 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.7% of them.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has had an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.2% of his games this year (30 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 37 .261 AVG .227 .340 OBP .386 .477 SLG .436 9 XBH 11 4 HR 6 17 RBI 18 17/11 K/BB 36/24 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings