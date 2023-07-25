Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Oakland Athletics, with Tayler Scott on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Tayler Scott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .242.
- Pederson is batting .455 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 65 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.7% of them.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (13.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.2% of his games this year (30 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|37
|.261
|AVG
|.227
|.340
|OBP
|.386
|.477
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|17/11
|K/BB
|36/24
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Scott (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Houston Astros while surrendering one hit.
