J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .429, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 76th in slugging.
- Davis has had a hit in 54 of 92 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 34 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.253
|AVG
|.268
|.343
|OBP
|.342
|.384
|SLG
|.470
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|32
|41/19
|K/BB
|59/18
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.88 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
