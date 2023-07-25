J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .429, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 76th in slugging.

Davis has had a hit in 54 of 92 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 34 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .253 AVG .268 .343 OBP .342 .384 SLG .470 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 32 41/19 K/BB 59/18 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings