The San Francisco Giants (54-47) take a six-game losing run into a home contest versus the Oakland Athletics (28-74), at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.75 ERA).

Giants vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (6-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Cobb has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing batters.

Waldichuk is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Waldichuk has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this outing.

In six of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

