Sportsbooks have set player props for LaMonte Wade Jr and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Cobb has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jul. 20 4.1 9 5 5 0 4 at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0 at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.403/.424 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .206/.297/.298 so far this season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

