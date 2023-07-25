In the series opener on Tuesday, July 25, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (54-47) face off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (28-74). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 26 (51%) of those contests.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Giants have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (28%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 2-17 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Slater 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) David Villar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 2nd Win NL West +700 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.