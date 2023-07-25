Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 14th in baseball with 117 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 14th in runs scored with 457 (4.5 per game).

The Giants are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Cobb has recorded eight quality starts this season.

Cobb heads into the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Reds L 5-1 Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals L 10-1 Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Cobb Ken Waldichuk 7/26/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Wood Hogan Harris 7/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Anthony DeSclafani James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen

