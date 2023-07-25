How to Watch the Giants vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 14th in baseball with 117 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Giants are 19th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 14th in runs scored with 457 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Cobb has recorded eight quality starts this season.
- Cobb heads into the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Reds
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Abbott
|7/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jake Irvin
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Josiah Gray
|7/23/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-1
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Tarik Skubal
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hogan Harris
|7/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kutter Crawford
|7/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|James Paxton
|7/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brayan Bello
|7/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
