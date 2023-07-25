Alex Cobb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -275 +220 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 26-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51% of those games).

San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 73.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-51-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-25 21-26 33-21 38-35 16-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.