Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (54-47) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (28-74) at 9:45 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Giants, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 26, or 51%, of those games.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The Giants have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 457 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).

