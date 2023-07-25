Giants vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (54-47) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (28-74) at 9:45 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Giants, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (2-6) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Giants vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 26, or 51%, of those games.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Giants have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco has scored 457 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Reds
|L 5-1
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|L 10-1
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|L 6-1
|Scott Alexander vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|L 5-1
|Ross Stripling vs Tarik Skubal
|July 25
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 26
|Athletics
|-
|Alex Wood vs Hogan Harris
|July 28
|Red Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kutter Crawford
|July 29
|Red Sox
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs James Paxton
|July 30
|Red Sox
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brayan Bello
|July 31
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
