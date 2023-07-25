David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, David Villar (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .145 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Villar has had a hit in 15 of 43 games this season (34.9%), including multiple hits three times (7.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (9.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Villar has driven in a run in six games this season (14.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this year (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.127
|AVG
|.159
|.234
|OBP
|.237
|.255
|SLG
|.362
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.88 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .305 batting average against him.
