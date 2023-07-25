On Tuesday, David Villar (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .145 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Villar has had a hit in 15 of 43 games this season (34.9%), including multiple hits three times (7.0%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (9.3%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Villar has driven in a run in six games this season (14.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .127 AVG .159 .234 OBP .237 .255 SLG .362 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 29/5 1 SB 0

