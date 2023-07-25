Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Athletics - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .303.
- Slater has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.318
|AVG
|.291
|.434
|OBP
|.316
|.500
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|7/8
|K/BB
|20/2
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.88).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.