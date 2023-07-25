The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .303.

Slater has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .318 AVG .291 .434 OBP .316 .500 SLG .418 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 7/8 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings