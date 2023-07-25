A game after scoring 35 points in a 98-81 win over the Lynx, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (21-2) on the road against the Chicago Sky (9-13) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky

Las Vegas scores 12.1 more points per game (93.5) than Chicago allow its opponents to score (81.4).

Las Vegas has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The Aces have compiled a 17-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.1% from the field.

Las Vegas is hitting 37.9% of its shots from three-point range, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the 32.8% Chicago's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Aces are 14-2 when shooting above 32.8% as a team from three-point range.

Chicago and Las Vegas rebound at around the same rate, with Chicago averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Aces are posting 94.0 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (93.5).

In its last 10 games, Las Vegas is surrendering 79.0 points per contest, 1.0 more point than its season average (78.0).

The Aces are draining 9.2 three-pointers per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (9.1). That said, they own a lower shooting percentage from downtown over their previous 10 contests (37.7%) compared to their season average (37.9%).

