The Las Vegas Aces (21-2) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Tuesday, July 25 game against the Chicago Sky (9-13) at Wintrust Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Aces are coming off of a 98-81 victory against the Lynx in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Ankle 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 3 2 0.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and The U

ESPN3 and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces in scoring (20.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.8), and posts 2 assists. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the league).

The Aces receive 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Jackie Young.

Chelsea Gray tops the Aces in assists (6.8 per game), and puts up 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. She also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum gets the Aces 19 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. She also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

