A game after putting up 35 points in a 98-81 win over the Lynx, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (21-2) on the road against the Chicago Sky (9-13) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and The U.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and The U

Aces vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Aces 85

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-0.3)

Chicago (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.4

Aces vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread 12 times in 22 games.

Las Vegas has played 22 games this season, and 13 of them have hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best team in the league in points scored (93.5 per game) and best in points conceded (78).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fourth in the league in rebounds (35 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.5).

The Aces are the best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.7) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Aces are the second-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Defensively, the Aces are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.8. They are third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.6%.

Las Vegas attempts 35.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64.8% of its shots, with 73.5% of its makes coming from there.

